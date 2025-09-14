Simple strategies to reduce your home energy bills and save money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday Assembly is a secular congregation that meets once a month where guest speakers give informative presentations.

This Sunday's meeting was all about how to save money on your home's utility bill.

"I thought this might be a good idea for our community to just learn how to help themselves out with their budget," said Felicia Castillo Power, a board member for Sunday Assembly.

Joshua White with CLEAResult helps administer the Tennessee Valley Authority’s EnergyRight program.

He was this Sundays’ speaker.

He explained that heating, ventilation, air conditioning and water heating account for approximately 75% of most utility bills, making these systems the primary target for savings.

According to White, the magic numbers for thermostat settings are 68 degrees in winter and 78 degrees in summer.

White noted that moving the temperature just 2 degrees beyond these recommendations could increase energy costs by 6%.

However, homeowners can offset higher temperatures by using ceiling fans, which can make people feel 3 to 4 degrees cooler without adjusting the thermostat.

White also encouraged residents to research available rebates for home efficiency upgrades, which could provide additional savings opportunities.

"It's fairly easy for customers to reduce their power bill by 10% from where they're using today by following good energy efficiency practices," White said.

Nashville Electric Service's Brent Baker offered advice, particularly for addressing air leaks around doors and windows.

"Sometimes it's as simple as weather stripping around the door, also putting something like a towel or an air block around those doors in the wintertime will prevent a lot of that air from coming in," said Brent Baker, Nashville Electric Service executive vice president and chief innovations officer.

For attendees like Rina Merian, who considers her electricity bill one of her main monthly expenses, even small changes could make a meaningful impact with a dual purpose.

"My electricity bill is one of my main expenses, and also for the environment," Merian said. "I'm looking for every little way because it adds up on how I can be more efficient in my home," Merian said.

