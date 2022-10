NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a new special for people wanting to adopt a pet at Metro Animal Care and Control.

Adoption fees will be waived for adopters who are willing to sing. It's called the "Sing Your Heart Out" special.

The pets are named after famous singers. All you have to do is sing one of their namesake's hits, and the deal applies.

MACC MACC cat up for adoption, named Shania Twain

MACC Faith Hill the dog, up for adoption at MACC

MACC Rhinestone Cowboy the cat, available for adoption by MACC

MACC Tim McGraw the dog, available for adoption at MACC

It's not required to sing for very long — only one lyric!

The special runs through Monday.