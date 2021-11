NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Musician Chris Daughtry announced on social media the unexpected death of his daughter this weekend.

The singer wrote on Facebook he had just lost his mother when he got word that his daughter, Hannah, died during the weekend. The circumstances of her death haven't been announced.

"I am devastated and heartbroken," he wrote.

The musician canceled his shows during the weekend and will undergo rescheduling.