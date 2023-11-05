Singer Jelly Roll hosts parking lot concert in honor of 'biggest toy drive in Nashville history'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was business as usual inside the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road. But as shoppers loaded up their carts inside the store, carts full of toys were hauled outside the store to the parking lot.

People from as far as Knoxville gathered at there - not to shop, but to donate. Each toy donated got fans a ticket into a one of a kind concert.

Country music star Jelly Roll performed for hundreds of fans in the parking lot of the store. It was part of what he calls the biggest toy drive in Nashville history.

The Antioch-native sang in front of a hometown crowd. "I grew up right about three minutes from here in a little area called Percy Priest Lake right here over the way," said Jelly Roll.

All the toys donated will be distributed by Metro Police and the Nashville Fire Department this holiday season.

For many, it was an opportunity to watch a free show from one of country's biggest names. But for young fans like Dallas, it was a lesson in giving back. "We wanted to show kindness," he said.

"Well that's what we were talking about to him in there because he was wanting to get a toy and he was upset he couldn't get one," said Dallas' uncle, Jose Karnes. "But we were trying to explain to him today's about all the kids that can't get toys."

Donations will continue to be collected at Nashville Walmarts through December 15. Drop-off locations are listed in the below link.