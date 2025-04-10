Singer launches program performing for mental health hospital patients

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know this well. Middle Tennessee is bursting with great music. One singer-songwriter made it a mission to get that music to a place where it'd make a powerful impact.

"I play at the Hyatt Hotel, at the Bourbon Street Blues and Boogie Bar," said singer-songwriter Jenny Teator. "I play just about everywhere in Nashville."

Whether it's surrounded by flickering candlelight or in the middle of neon-lit nightlife, Teator calls her variety of stages an opportunity.

"That's what I'm really seeking out — to share music anywhere I absolutely can," she said.

That includes Rolling Hills Hospital in Franklin. It's a psychiatric hospital where Laurel Roberts is CEO.

"We treat folks with acute mental health disorders, including symptoms of suicidality," Laurel said. "We also do detox."

A few months ago, Jenny heard the story of someone in the music industry who died. It inspired her to write a song called "Just Checking In."

"We got to talking about mental health. That's what we wrote this about," Jenny said. "It kinda became a gentle reminder to check in with your family and friends cause you never know. You could save a life that day."

Jenny released the song during Suicide Prevention Month, but she wanted to do even more. She called Laurel, and they came up with an idea.

It's called Live At Lunch. Every week, Jenny brings in guest musicians to play for patients at Rolling Hills while they eat.

"I think this gives an opportunity to normalize being in a psychiatric hospital," Laurel said. "People sometimes come here at the worst point in their lives, and it takes incredible courage to do this. We just want to give back and reward that incredible work with a little taste of fun. It's been a great success. Our patients love it."

Jenny will tell you every stage is grand, but this one feels special.

"I do it because I know it's my purpose," Jenny said. "I know it's my why. I think music is so healing for so many people. I thought this was a great way to bring music to a healing place. People are singing the songs. They're dancing. They clap. You can tell that their moods are elevated."

Jenny is releasing her debut album, "Breaking the Mold," on May 9.

