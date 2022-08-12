Watch Now
News

Actions

Singer Michelle Branch admits to slapping husband, charged with domestic assault

Michelle Branch
Frank Franklin II/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Michelle Branch performs at the Beacon Theater Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2009 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Michelle Branch
Posted at 11:28 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 12:40:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Singer Michelle Branch has been charged with domestic assault after Metro Nashville police say she slapped her husband multiple times in the face.

Michelle Branch .JPG

Both parties live together in Nashville and were interviewed separately after police responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance.

Branch told police on August 11 that she and her husband are having marital issues and had been arguing. While the argument began at another location, it continued as they arrived home, she said.

The argument escalated and Branch admitted that she slapped him "one to two times."

Her husband was interviewed by police and said he was slapped during the argument. Police said the victim did not have visible injuries.

Branch was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap