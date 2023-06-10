Singer-songwriter Elle King officiates two weddings during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a fun twist on the traditional wedding ceremony, two lucky couples had the chance to tie the knot in front of a crowd of strangers during the 50th year celebration of CMA Fest.

Adding to the magic of the occasion, country music star Elle King took on the role of officiant, making it an unforgettable experience for all involved.

Inside Broadway's Acme Feed and Seed, the stage was transformed into a makeshift wedding chapel, where the couples exchanged their vows and declared their love for each other.

King, known for her chart-topping hits and soulful voice, embraced her role as the officiant.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to this wild and wonderful celebration of love. I’m your officiant today, Elle King," the singer-songwriter said.

King, whose third studio album is fittingly titled "Come Get Your Wife," had already been ordained, making her the perfect candidate to unite the couples in matrimony.

She expressed her excitement at being able to celebrate love and spoke about the honor of being part of such a special moment in the couples' lives.

"Amazing, I want to celebrate love. I believe in love, and they've been married for 25 years. So, to get to renew their vows with them and to get to ask them questions about what it takes to be in a relationship for that long— to love each other, be parents, and still be best friends. You know, it's incredible," King shared.

The lucky couples, Amy and Katrina, who were getting married for the first time, and Jeff and Carla, who were renewing their vows after 25 years of marriage, embraced the unconventional nature of their weddings.

Surrounded by a group of strangers turned witnesses, they exchanged rings, shared heartfelt vows, and sealed their commitment with a kiss.

"It's amazing. I just need to be pinched, it's like a dream," said Carla, overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.

The festivities continued with a toast to the newlyweds, the cutting of wedding cakes, and the couples' first dance, accompanied by King's soulful performance.

"It's a celebration, and I feel very blessed that I got to be a part of it," King said, reflecting on the significance of the event.

The couples were selected through a contest, giving them the chance of a lifetime to have their weddings officiated by a renowned country music artist. As a memento of the occasion, they received a commemorative certificate signed by Elle King, serving as a cherished reminder of their extraordinary day.

This unique union of music and love marked a new chapter in Acme Feed and Seed's history, and it added another unforgettable experience to the storied legacy of CMA Fest.