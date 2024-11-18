Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson arrested in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson was arrested in Williamson County this weekend, according to authorities.

"We can confirm that Jamey Johnson was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Williamson County. The incident is still under investigation," the Tennessee Highway Patrol wrote in a statement.

Johnson was charged with possession of drugs and speeding, according to the Mobile Patrol app. The district attorney's office overseeing Williamson County confirmed the arrest, but wouldn't confirm the charges. His bond was set at $500,000.

Johnson has been a singer-songwriter since 2005. He's written with Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and George Straight.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Johnson for a statement.

