Singer-songwriter to perform tribute to grandmother at Walk to End Alzheimer's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Walk to End Alzheimer's begins at Nissan Stadium Saturday morning. Those taking part in this walk have had their lives impacted by this disease. That includes someone taking the stage.

Like so many other singers and songwriters, it was music that brought Jacob Rice to Middle Tennessee.

"It's the community, the songwriting, the artists, just how big a culture there is in Nashville," Jacob said, speaking to NewsChannel 5 from a stage at Puckett's Franklin. "My wife and I just instantly fell in love with the city."

Being among other creatives, Jacob's honed the way he's put real-life experiences into his lyrics.

"Anything that life throws at me," he smiled. "I've written about everything, from a piece of melon that I ate one morning at breakfast. I've written a song for my grandmother; her name's Barbara. She was a big part of my growing up and becoming a man and understanding how to treat the world and how to treat people. I think it was 2019 when we found out she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's."

Jacob will be at the Walk to End Alzheimer's performing a song for his grandmother, the most personal lyrics he's ever written.

Part of the walk is a flower ceremony which includes purple flowers to represent those who have lost someone to Alzheimer's and yellow flowers for those caring for someone living with Alzheimer's.

Jacob is presenting the one white flower in the ceremony.

"The white flower is the representation of the first survivor," he explained. "I am unbelievably honored that they've asked me to be part of this walk. Anything I can do to help heal is absolutely a gift."

You can hear Jacob's song in person Saturday morning. The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's will be at Nissan Stadium - Lot C.

Our Forrest Sanders is hosting the event, and NewsChannel 5 is a proud sponsor. To register for the event, visit here.