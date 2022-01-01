Single-car crash kills 17-year-old, injures another

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A single-car crash on Old Hickory Boulevard left one 17-year-old dead and another injured Saturday morning.

Metro police say the accident took place around 7 a.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard near Cane Ridge Road.

The driver of a Mazda sedan lost control in a curve on wet pavement. Police say the car left the road and hit a tree before catching fire.

The 17-year-old driver who police identified as Jack Klopfer died and another 17-year-old, who police have not named, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.