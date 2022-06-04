Single-car crash leaves one dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police identified the man killed in Friday evening’s single-car crash on Whites Creek Pike near the Robertson County line as 30-year-old Michael S. Harmon of Madison.

Police say Harmon was driving a Chrysler 300 sedan north on Whites Creek Pike, lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree head-on. Officers found the crashed car’s speedometer stuck at 90 mph. Harmon was not wearing a seatbelt. His 24-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was not seriously hurt.

Open containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle. Toxicology testing will determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.