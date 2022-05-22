Single-car crash on Nolensville Pike leaves one dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 26-year-old Nashville woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Nolensville Pike at Cotton Lane.

Metro Police say she was driving her Nissan Rogue south on Nolensville pike, when for reasons unknown, she went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. She was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. Efforts are underway to notify her next of kin.

Her 18-year-old female passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Police also say toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a role in this fatal crash.