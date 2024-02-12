Single, dating, celebrating self love? Plenty to do in Nashville this Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you are happily in relationship, single and ready to mingle, celebrating your girls with a Galentines or spoiling yourself with a night out, Nashville has plenty to do this Valentine's day.

Here's some fun things to do in the city for the special occasion.

Romance at the Symphony: Cinema's Iconic Love Themes

This one night only event at The Schermerhorn Symphony features romantic moments in song from Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Superman, Dirty Dancing, Top Gun, Casa blanca, The Lion King and more.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, and you can purchase tickets online.

Valentine's Day evening Cruise

General Jackson Showboat is offering a romantic package evening cruise including a three course meal, three hour cruise, musical entertainment for dancing and views of the Nashville skyline.



Boarding – 6:15 p.m.

Departure – 7:00 p.m.

Dinner begins – 7:15 p.m.

Return to dock – 9:45 p.m.

Offload – 10:15 p.m.

Tickets are $103, and you can call (615)-458-3900 orvisit the website to purchase them.

Free Valentine's Day Hot Chocolate

Starting at 12:00 p.m., the Nashville Sundae Club is offering the first 100 people who visit them on Valentine's Day a free hot chocolate!

Stupid Cupid Pub Crawl

Printers Alley in Downtown Nashville hosts this event with five different bars — once you RSVP, the morning of the crawl you will receive a text with the location of the first bar. Pub crawl guests get special drinks made just for them and Valentine's day themed games, toasts, stories and activities.

It starts Feb. 24 at 5:00 p.m., and tickets are $25 online.

Tango and Salsa Group Valentine's Day Class

Looking to learn some new moves? From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Arthur Murray Dance Studio, learn how to tango and salsa, with a prosecco at the door and a movie-moment dip at the end.

Tickets are available online for $45 each.

Lucky Strike Single's Night

Pinewood Social is hosting a singles night in their bowling lanes — tickets are $25, and include bowling, light bites, an espresso martini and DJ John Stamps playing cupid for the night.

Love, Improv with Oddity Improv

Every Monday night, Oddity Improv will be at The Factory at Franklin at 7:30 p.m. featuring comedic romantic themes and lots of interactive moments. They offer clean-ish improv, and in February its themed Love, Improv.

Enter to win: Galentine's Day Package at R + R Wellness

This fun spa package is for 7 to 8 people and includes two 30-minute Touch-less Wave Bed Treatments, two 50-minute Body Scrubs, a 30-minute Detox Bath Soak and two 50-minute Custom Massages. You can enter to win on their website.

