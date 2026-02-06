Single-lane closure expected on Donelson Pike beginning February 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're headed in the direction of BNA, we have a traffic advisory for you.
There will be a single-lane closure in a portion of the right-hand lane going northbound on Donelson Pike from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, February 9.
According to BNA, the work will be completed by Thursday, February 12 at 3 p.m.
