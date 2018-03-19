Sinkhole Repair To Close I-24 In Montgomery County
11:22 AM, Mar 19, 2018
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A portion of Interstate 24 East will close in Montgomery County as crews work to repair a sinkhole, officials said.
Clarksville city officials said the sinkhole has created a depression along eastbound lanes near mile marker 9.
At this time, only one lane was closed. However, officials said at some point Tuesday, all lanes will be shut down once heavy repair equipment arrives. The work was supposed to be done Monday but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Department of Transportation were on scene.
It’s not known how long the sinkhole would take to repair. Eastbound drivers were urged to find alternate routes and avoid the area once work begins.