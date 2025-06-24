Sip on a craft brew all while helping local charities! Preds to host annual craft beer fest Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Giving back to the community is something the Nashville Predators are pros at, and they always know how to have fun while doing it.

And this year's Craft Beer Festival, hosted by the Nashville Predators Foundation, will happen this Saturday.

You can sample from more than 30 local and regional breweries and food vendors while enjoying live music and games.

The best part: your ticket gives back to the community through the Preds Foundation.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp spoke with Callan Sheridan, who is the Community Relations Coordinator for the Preds.

She told us all about how the money you spend to attend Beer Fest will make their good work go even further.

"This past May, our grant program was able to give out about $850,000 to various charities and organizations. We focus a lot on children and families, but even within that, it's so varied."

The Preds Foundation is expecting around 1,000 people to attend and to raise $30,000 for the foundation during this weekend's event.

Another bonus: your beer fest ticket scores you a free tickets to a Preds game this fall.

To buy yours now, click here.

