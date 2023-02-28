Sister of missing Nashville woman is desperate for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been more than a year since a Nashville woman disappeared without a trace, and her sister is desperate to get answers.

"It’s hard," said Angie Becker, Stacey Kennedy's sister. "It's real hard. Probably one of the hardest things I’ve been through."

Kennedy, 52, moved from Kingston to Nashville in 2015 to receive treatment for her ongoing battle with drugs. However, in 2021, Becker says Kennedy was living on the streets and her behavior became more erratic due to her not taking the necessary medication. After their frequent phone calls stopped and she learned there was no activity on Kennedy's bank account, Becker filed a missing person report with the Metro Nashville Police Department on April 13.

"I just had a bad feeling," said Becker. "I think something bad has happened."

Becker says family members searched for Kennedy and reached out to liaisons who work in the homeless community, but came up empty-handed.

Metro Police said Kennedy was last seen on Nov. 29, 2021 off of Lilly Valley Way in West Nashville. An officer's body camera recorded a conversation between the officer and Kennedy after reports she was trespassing. Police said records show the last time Kennedy used her bank card was at the Belle Meade Kroger on Harding Pike on Dec. 14. What happened next remains a mystery.

"Normally, you track people through cell phones and financial transactions," said Detective Elizabeth Mills with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit. "All things we would normally track people on just ended. We are running out of leads at this point."

Detective Mills said areas that Kennedy frequented in West Nashville have been searched extensively. She encouraged anyone who knows or recognizes Kennedy to reach out to police.

"One small detail may open to another and then another and lead us to an answer," said Mills.

"I just beg anyone if they know anything, please call and let the police know," added Becker. "Even if it is something small, it could help."

Becker said waiting and not knowing what happened to Kennedy has taken a toll on her whole family.

"Somebody, somewhere out there knows what happened or knows where she is. I just beg them to come forward. It would mean the world to all of us."

Kennedy is 4'11'' tall and has shoulder-length brown and gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen with a bright blue sleeping bag and was wearing jeans and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information about Stacey Kennedy's disappearance is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.