Six Clarksville men convicted on charges of murder, kidnapping, racketeering conspiracy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six Clarksville men were convicted on Friday for racketeering conspiracy as well as other charges including murder.

This stems from their reported involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club.

According to court documents, 34-year-old James Wesley Frazier, 34-year-old Aelix Santiago, 34-year-old Michael Forrester, 43-year-old Jamie Hern, 32-year-old William Boylston and 48-year-old Jason Meyerholz were part of a violent motorcycle gang which engaged in a number of violent crimes including murder, attempted murder, assault, drug trafficking and kidnapping to name a few.

Officials say their widespread violence also distributed more than 50 pounds of pure methamphetamine to the area. Their violent acts also included the kidnapping and murder of Stephanie Bradley, as well as the separate kidnapping and murder of Stephen Cole.

Another man, 48-year-old Derek Leighton Stanley was convicted but is not a member of the Mongols.