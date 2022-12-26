Watch Now
News

Actions

Six dead in Crossville house fire, authorities say

crossvillehousefire.jpeg
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
crossvillehousefire.jpeg
Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 12:19:17-05

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cumberland County authorities believe six people are dead after a house fire early Monday morning.

The Cumberland County Fire Department went to a home to Plateau Road to find if fully engulfed in flames. While no foul play is suspected, four adults and two children died, authorities said.

A number of emergency personnel are still on the scene, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Cumberland County Rescue Squad.

Names of those who died will be released after the victims' families have been notified.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap