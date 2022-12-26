Six dead in Crossville house fire, authorities say

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cumberland County authorities believe six people are dead after a house fire early Monday morning.

The Cumberland County Fire Department went to a home to Plateau Road to find if fully engulfed in flames. While no foul play is suspected, four adults and two children died, authorities said.

A number of emergency personnel are still on the scene, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Cumberland County Rescue Squad.

Names of those who died will be released after the victims' families have been notified.