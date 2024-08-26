Six months after Sebastian disappeared, FBI offers $50,000 reward

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He vanished without a trace.

And six months later, Sebastian Rogers remains missing.

But now there's hope that a big new reward produces some solid leads.

Members of Sebastian's Army gathered outside the Sumner County sheriff's office to remind everyone it's been six months since the teen vanished and they are pleased about the reward from the FBI.

"Today is the six month anniversary of him going missing and it's important to keep Sebastian's name out there in the public so he's not forgotten. We are pleased about the $50,000 reward. That will be helpful," said Jen, a member of Sebastian's Army.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the missing 15-year-old with autism.

"I hope that's the catalyst to make something move."

Ken Weidner with Sumner County EMA heads up the continuing search effort for Sebastian.

To date, they've found no trace of the teen.

Yes, it's possible Sebastian wandered off on his own.

But the FBI reward money concedes the very real possilibity of foul play.

"If somebody were to have done something and told somebody, it may be what it takes for that person to get that of their chest and make the right decision," said Weidner.

And now the TBI references the reward for information leading to Sebastion, or "to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance."

Remember though — investigators have never named any suspects.

Any evidence of foul play?

"We have not cleared anyone, but we have no evidence to support foul play," said chief deputy Eric Craddock earlier this year.

Still, after six months with no leads — everyone wonders how a child alone vanishes without a trace?

So the hope is someone out there knows something and calls in the key tip to 1-800-TBI-FIND and solves the mystery of what happened to Sebastian Roger.

Authorites have vetted literally hundreds of tips in the past six months.

But, to date, there have been no confirmed sightings or any evidence found of Sebastian's whereabouts.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com