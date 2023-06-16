Watch Now
News

Actions

Six people found dead inside home in Marion County late Thursday

Crime,Scene,On,A,Rainy,Night,With,Selective,Focus,/
Shutterstock
Crime,Scene,On,A,Rainy,Night,With,Selective,Focus,/
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 08:10:51-04

SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is looking into the deaths of six people at a home in Marion County.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in 200 block of Pine Street in Sequatchie just before 9 p.m. on Thursday and found the home had been set on fire.

Once extinguished, authorities found the remains of three adults and three children inside the home.

Authorities also found a seventh person who sustained gunshot wounds in the incident and remains hospitalized in Chattanooga at this time.

Officials believe the individual responsible for the incident is among those dead, and there is no immediate concern for public safety at this time.

TBI’s investigation remains active and ongoing.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great