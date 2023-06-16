Six people found dead inside home in Marion County late Thursday

SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is looking into the deaths of six people at a home in Marion County.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in 200 block of Pine Street in Sequatchie just before 9 p.m. on Thursday and found the home had been set on fire.

Once extinguished, authorities found the remains of three adults and three children inside the home.

Authorities also found a seventh person who sustained gunshot wounds in the incident and remains hospitalized in Chattanooga at this time.

Officials believe the individual responsible for the incident is among those dead, and there is no immediate concern for public safety at this time.

TBI’s investigation remains active and ongoing.