Six people hurt in shooting near South Nashville nightclub, convicted felon arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Sunday morning, six people were hurt by gunfire near SoHo Lounge on Bell Road in South Nashville.

Police say the Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings (TITANS) were on special assignment when they responded to a 911 call involving people fighting with guns.

When they arrived, Erik DeWaun Williams, 24, was holding a pistol and threw it down when he saw them. He attempted to run away but was swiftly taken into custody. Police also recovered his gun.

Police say the gunshots were a result of an argument, and at least two people shot at the six individuals who were hurt at SoHo lounge.

Who are the six victims?

An 18-year-old woman, 21-year-old man and 22-year-old man from Columbia all went to Vanderbilt hospital in a private car after the incident.

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man from Columbia, as well as a 20-year-old woman from Spring Hill, left the scene in another private car. They ended up crashing the car at the intersection of Bell road and Murfreesboro Pike, and were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital from there, according to officials.

All of the victims are in stable condition. No names have been released at this time.

Who is Erik DeWaun Williams?

Williams was arrested Sunday and is in jail currently. He has prior convictions in Ritherford County in 2018 and Sumner County in 2021.

When the shooting happened Sunday, he was free on a $50,000 bond after a 2022 grand jury indictment — where he was charged with felony reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

He will appear in court for this 2022 indictment next month.

Detectives from the Non-Lethal Shooting Unit are investigating the Sunday incident. We will update you as soon as we have more information.