Six Tennesseans dead from the winter weather, including in Hickman County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six Tennesseans across the state have died from weather-related incidents, according to emergency officials.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported one death has happened in Hickman, one in Madison, two in Shelby and two in Washington Counties.

TEMA didn't directly indicate how the weather resulted in these deaths or their identities. Lt. Michael Dodoo with the Hickman County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of the 66-year-old. He said a man was on the top of a business cleaning off snow and he fell through a skylight on Monday.

Temperatures were in the negatives this morning across Middle Tennessee.

Those figures should arise above freezing by Thursday afternoon.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Hickman County officials.