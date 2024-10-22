Six vehicle crash causing lanes to be blocked along Ellington Pkwy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two left lanes and the left shoulder are blocked along SR 6 Southbound in Davidson County on Tuesday.
This is due to a six car crash near the mile marker 12.2 by Ellington Pkwy S and Douglas Ave.
We will update as details come in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
