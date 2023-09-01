Six-year-old surprise proposal sparks laughter and lessons in Love

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a heartwarming yet amusing turn of events, a first-grade romance between two young students took an unexpected twist when a six-year-old boy proposed to his classmate with a genuine family heirloom ring.

Adalie Phillips and Trevor, both in first grade, are now gaining attention for their brief encounter that left parents and the community both amused and touched.

Adalie is a typical six-year-old filled with laughter and energy. She couldn't help but admit her fascination with boys.

"I cannot choose whichever boy I want because I'm obsessed with boys," she giggled.

It seems that her affection for her male classmates was not one-sided, as Trevor, a fellow first-grader, made a bold move during recess.

The surprising proposal occurred during a play session under a tree, where Trevor, with a twinkle in his eye, presented Adalie with a ring.

Adalie's mother, Allie Phillips, was taken aback when she heard the news.

"She was like, well, something pretty bad happened today. And I said, 'Bad? What happened?' She says, 'We might want to sit down, Mom,"' said Allie Phillips.

Describing the encounter in her own words, Adalie said, "I was way over here...right over there," indicating the spot under the tree where the proposal took place.

"When she pulled it out, my eyes got big because I was like, 'Oh, that's a real ring,'" Allie Phillips said.

According to Adalie, Trevor told her that he frequently purchased such rings online. With a chuckle, Allie Phillips added, "I'm sure he does with all his girlfriends."

To the surprise of everyone involved, this was no plastic ring or makeshift token of affection but a genuine wedding ring.

"I was like, 'Oh no, Trevor then took his mom's wedding band or something. So, I took a couple of pictures of it. And I posted it on a few community pages." Adalie's mother soon found Trevor's parents through social media, and the ring was promptly returned.

The story quickly garnered attention in the community, with many people expressing their amusement and appreciation for the innocence of young love.

"People were just like, 'Oh, that's so sweet, young love.' And then there were other comments where people are like, 'Trevor's doing more than some grown men out here,'" Phillips said.

In a heartwarming twist, it was revealed that the ring belonged to Trevor's great-grandmother in Alabama, making it a cherished family heirloom. With the ring safely back where it belongs, the story of Adalie and Trevor's brief engagement will surely be a cherished memory for years to come.