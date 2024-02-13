Six years after a Nashville father was murdered, the search continues for his killer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's now been six years since a Nashville man was killed while hanging out at a friend's house, and Metro Police continue to search for the person who shot him.

Metro Police said Nathan McDade, 36, was killed during an apparent home invasion. On Jan. 6, 2018 around 9:30 p.m., three masked men burst into a home in the 4000 block of Briarwood Drive in Crieve Hall. The men started shooting, and McDade was hit in the head. The other four people in the house were not injured, and the suspects took off quickly.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive, but weren't able to get a good description of the suspects or the car they drove off in.

Metro Police are asking for anyone with any knowledge of the suspects or what happened to reach out to police.

"We’ve developed some good leads in the case which we are following up on," said Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case Homicide/Missing Persons Unit. "We need more information on identifying the three individuals who went into this house."

According to his Facebook page, McDade grew up in Nashville and worked as a guide at Sunburst Adventures Whitewater Rafting. He was an avid kayaker and outdoor enthusiast. He was also a father, a brother and a son.

"His family holds out hope that information will come in and we will be able to put a case together and catch Nathan’s killer," said Filter. "It would really help them move on in the healing process knowing their son’s killer was brought to justice."

If you have any information on who killed Nathan McDade, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.