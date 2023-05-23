Six years after Nashville woman's murder, her family pleads for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six years after a Nashville woman was murdered in the parking lot of an apartment complex, her family is still waiting to find out who killed her.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said on May 27, 2017, around 7:30 a.m., Vian Kasim, 31, was found shot to death in the driver seat of a Kia Soul at the Swiss Ridge Apartments on Swiss Avenue in south Nashville.

Detectives said they don't know why Kasim was at the apartment complex, and the motive for the crime is still unknown. They did learn that the Kia Soul did not belong to her, and she borrowed it from someone she knew.

Metro Police said there are several persons of interest in the case, but detectives don't have enough evidence to connect them to the crime. They are asking for anyone with information on what happened at the apartment complex to reach out to them.

"There are people out there that know what happened," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Nashville Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit. "We just need a little more information about who she was meeting with, so we can try and piece some of these players into the puzzle."

Family members said Kasim lived in Minnesota for most of her life but moved to Nashville about six years before her death. She sold phones and worked in a restaurant, and had plans to open her own business in the phone industry.

In a statement, her sister described her as "an incredible person with a beautiful heart." She went on to say Kasim had a contagious laugh and a beautiful singing voice. She said Kasim was an amazing friend to those who knew her, and she was hard-working, nurturing and compassionate.

Kasim's death has taken a toll on her entire family. Just days after she died, they gathered at the spot where she was killed at the apartment complex for an emotional vigil.

Her sister is hopeful someone with information on the crime will come forward and finally help them get some answers.

"Put yourself in our shoes for a moment," she said in a statement. "This could be your daughter, sister or friend. If you know anything, please come forward, do the right thing."

Anyone with information about Vian Kasim's murder is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.