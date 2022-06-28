NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has lifted a primary injunction on the six-week abortion ban law.

After the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery asked the Sixth Circuit Court to lift its current injunction of the ban.

The ban is also known as the heartbeat bill, which passed in 2020.

This means the law will go into effect immediately. It is separate from the trigger law that will take place in a little less than 30 days. Tennessee's trigger law would make abortion a felony.

The trigger law will also subject doctors to a maximum of 15 years in prison.