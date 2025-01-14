Sixth-grade teacher at Cheatham Middle arrested after cocaine found in her purse

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sixth-grade English teacher at Cheatham Middle School was arrested and has now been terminated by the district.

According to the Cheatham County School District, they were made aware of the arrest of Mia King, who has been employed by the district since 2023.

Officials stated she had cocaine in her purse and that her purse was in the classroom. The sheriff's department said that when King entered the principals office she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Officials then went to the suspects classroom, found her purse and a small clear bag with a white powdery substance as well as another bag with white residue. There was also a spoon with white powder residue and a rolled up $5 bill with the residue in the bag.

Two of the three baggies tested positive for cocaine.

The Cheatham County School District offered the following statement on her arrest:

The Cheatham County School District has been made aware of the arrest of Mia King, a sixth-grade English teacher at Cheatham Middle School. She had been employed by our district since 2023, but was terminated on Monday, January 13. A review of her personnel file shows no prior issues.

The safety and well-being of our students is one of our top priorities, and we are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students.

We are fully cooperating with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

