Skeletal remains found near the entrance of the Mount Roosevelt Wildlife Management Area on Saturday

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are investigating after there was a report of skeletal remains found near the entrance of the Mount Roosevelt Wildlife Management Area.
The remains were discovered at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8. The remains were collected for further analysis.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office along with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are continuing with the investigation.
"We understand that this news is unsettling for the community but we are committed to identifying the remains and conducting a thorough investigation into the matter," said Sheriff Cox.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
