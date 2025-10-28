Skeleton marching bands and more! Spooky Ghoul Fest returns to East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've loved getting to share some of your middle Tennessee Halloween traditions. This past Saturday featured a fast-growing East Nashville event that's emerged as the place for those who truly love all things Halloween.

"It's very refreshing because I live in a neighborhood where we don't do a lot of trick-or-treating," said Bruce Ervin, looking around a crowd of people in costume.

Spooky Ghoul Fest brought out Ervin on Saturday.

"Yeah, I was a monster kid!" he laughed. "I love monsters!"

Ervin knows the whole story. Some neighbors surrounding the Vinyl Tap bar and record shop in East Nashville decided they wanted to start a Halloween-time block party. Vinyl Tap hosts it, and now Spooky Ghoul Fest is in its fifth year.

"This market is all Halloween-centric," Ervin said.

Among the booths were Literary Flour, which makes book-inspired cakes and cookies. Emergency Movie Services sells VHS tapes and merchandise out of a retired ambulance. Then there's Eldstitch Horrors, where the most terrifying characters in film are crocheted by Amber Lancaster.

"These are Jack and Wendy Torrance from The Shining!" she smiled, holding up two creations.

The event came with a whole lot of nostalgia.

"They're Boo Buckets from vintage McDonald's era!" one woman said, showcasing her earrings of the famous pumpkin, ghost, and witch buckets. "We love them!"

"Just a good vibe for Halloween, y'know," Ervin said. "I'm one of those people who believe it's not just for the kids. It's for everybody."

Even with so much to love, Ervin believed the event could use one more thing.

"I've been playing sax since I was 12-years-old!" he said, holding up a saxophone.

Ervin turned a corner, leading a marching band in skeleton make-up.

"We're called The Boneheads!" Ervin said.

"I guess you never figured you'd be a dead guy leading a parade," I told him.

"Oh, I don't know. It's always been a dream of mine."

Ervin made a few song arrangements including Thriller, Ghostbusters, and John Carpenter's Halloween theme. He called in a few buddies to be The Boneheads.

"I mean, Nashville, it's made up of so many musicians," he said. "It's pretty easy to put together the group. We wanted to kick off Spooky Ghoul Fest in style. It feels like being home. It's great to be among other people who enjoy Halloween."

The Boneheads closed out their last song.

"We're the Boneheads! We love ya!" Ervin called out to the crowd.

