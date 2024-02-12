Skrmetti joins 42 other attorney generals in push to help crime victims in letter to Congress for funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is joining a nationwide push to help victims of crime get more money for resources during one of the most vulnerable times of their lives.

TN Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has signed a letter to Congress from a coalition of 42 attorneys general to add money to the VOCA funding to help crime victims receive mental health care, medical care, lost wages, and more. Leaders across the country say that money is running out.

The funding for crime victim services is expected to be 41% lower nationwide than in 2023. Last year, Tennessee received just over 28 million dollars compared to 29.7 million dollars in 2022. The fund is not funded by taxpayer money, but by offenders who commit federal crimes.

Without congressional action, Skrmetti and the other attorneys general fear some victim service programs may have to end. Congress recently acknowledged the importance of the VOCA Fund and passed the VOCA Fix Act to replenish the Fund. State leaders say it was necessary, but unfortunately, it's not sufficient.

Skrmetti says without this funding, states will be unable to properly serve victims of crime through programs, grants, and other means that can help them through what may be one of the toughest times of crime victim lives. Here's the letter.