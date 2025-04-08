Sky5 chasing a wild coyote of the BNA runway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A wild coyote got there moment of fame holding up flights at BNA airport.

Our Sky5 team assisted BNA on getting the coyote off the runway. Coyotes have been digging under the fence of the airport hunting rabbits.

While chasing the coyote off the runway, we were able to capture some grabs shots and clips of the coyote.

Watch below:

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.