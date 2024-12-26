Sky5 Exclusive: Breathtaking aerial views reveal stunning landscapes Below over the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2024, Sky 5 spent nearly 500 hours in the air bringing our viewers the view from above. It might be breaking news, traffic, weather or a striking sunrise. In any case, we captured a lot of footage and spent the past two weeks compiling the best from the past 12 months. We also want to recognize our Sky 5 crew: pilots Jason Morgan, Lance Pugliese and photojournalists Dan Blommel, Catherine Steward and Mike Rose.

