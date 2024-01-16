Sledding accident results in serious injuries of Williamson County child

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 10-year-old child is dealing with serious injuries after sledding off a hill and hitting a culvert in Williamson County.

The incident happened on Hartland Road in the Berry's Chapel community, according to Williamson County Fire and Rescue. Officials said the child ended up backward and hit the concrete culvert at the bottom of a hill.

The child was taken by ambulance to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Authorities didn't have any updates on the child's condition as of this writing.