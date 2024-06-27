Slim and Husky's teams up with Diskin Cider for a kitchen takeover

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the areas most popular pizza joints is expanding, starting today! I knew when I got this email in my inbox you'd want to know about it!

Slim and Husky's is teaming up with Diskin Cider to do a kitchen takeover inside Diskin's Wedgewood tasting room.

Starting today you can grab Slim and Husky's there!

And if you're looking for something fun to do tomorrow to kick off the weekend, Diskin is hosting a release party for its new Cherry Bomb cider.

It's tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a DJ, vendors, specials and more!

The tasting room is located at the corner of Martin and Gray Streets.