Slim & Husky's Celebrates Teachers At Antioch Opening

9:13 PM, Jun 14, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - To celebrate the opening of Nashville's popular pizzeria, Slim and Husky's, in Antioch, it opened its doors to some Metro teachers.

The owners of the restaurant wanted to honor some of the city's VIPs. 

"Teachers are often overlooked in our communities, and we wanted to do something to make them feel special, but also allow them to come and be the first ones to experience what we've done here in the Antioch are," said Clinton Gray.

The Antioch location employs just over 100 people. They officially open the new location next Tuesday.

