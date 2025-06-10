Small aircraft comes down in Murfreesboro near MTSU on Tuesday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small aircraft has reportedly come down in Murfreesboro not far from the airport or MTSU's campus.
The aircraft was a two-seater that came down along the 700 block of Clark Boulevard.
Three people were on board and are being taken to the hospital. The aircraft was passing through the Murfreesboro area. At this time it's not clear if it was a crash or emergency landing.
We will update as details come in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.
- Lelan Statom