Small aircraft comes down in Murfreesboro near MTSU on Tuesday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small aircraft has reportedly come down in Murfreesboro not far from the airport or MTSU's campus.

The aircraft was a two-seater that came down along the 700 block of Clark Boulevard.

Three people were on board and are being taken to the hospital. The aircraft was passing through the Murfreesboro area. At this time it's not clear if it was a crash or emergency landing.

We will update as details come in.

