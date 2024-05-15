Small aircraft crash in Williamson County on Wednesday, no word on injuries

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says there was a small aircraft crash near Bending Chesnut Road and Davis Hollow Road.
There's no word on injuries at this time.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
Rhori recommends:
Corbin, Vandy Boys support Sullivan family
Small gestures can have such a big impact. This story is proof. Sports Anchor Steve Layman shows how Vanderbilt Head Baseball Coach Tim Corbin, and his entire team, provided a much needed distraction for a young man and his family — facing an unthinkable tragedy. Yes, it’s just baseball. But on this day, it was so much more for everyone involved. Kudos to the Commodores!
-Rhori Johnston