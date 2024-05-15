Watch Now
Small aircraft crash in Williamson County on Wednesday, no word on injuries

Posted at 12:45 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 13:48:41-04

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says there was a small aircraft crash near Bending Chesnut Road and Davis Hollow Road.

There's no word on injuries at this time.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.


