Small business owner is fighting to purchase property from land owner

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A small business struggling to stay open after learning its lease will expire in just thirty days.

Tanya Hans, CEO of A Greener way, said owning her own organic garden center is a dream come true.

She said the plan was keep the family business in the family, but her dream she said turned into a nightmare.

"In 2017, I had a rude awakening. The landlord decided he wanted to kick me off the property."

Hans said the land owner, Shams Properties LLC, was in a lease agreement for years that she could one day purchase the property.

She said since 2007 she was in a lease agreement for the current location on Murfreesboro Pike.

"Then in 2019, he served me with a detainer warrant again, went to court. I won but then we went to court in November and the judge ordered me be off the property by Jan. 31."

A lawyer for the property said the landlord never extended any option to purchase the property.

Hans said she in fact is named on the lease and just wants to stay in a place where she has laid down roots.

"I just want a miracle. I want to be able to stay here. I want my family to continue to work here. I want to continue seeing customers being able to come in and purchase their organic products. So, I'm hoping for a miracle."

She said right now she is appealing the judge's decision. She also has a GoFundMe account to help pay for legal expenses.

