Small Business Saturday was boost in sales in Nashville for some but not all

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It hasn't been an easy few years for small businesses.

They had to go through the temporary closings from the pandemic then supply chain shortages and now economic uncertainty.

So many were hoping for a fruitful Small Business Saturday.

"The morning of Small Business Saturday, we were all like dancing. Ready, we're ready. And all the other shops behind us were excited, and we just had a good time. It was it was pretty busy," said Carrie Lynn Stanford.

Stanford and the other staff with Gift Horse located at the Shoppes on Fatherland in East Nashville were looking forward to Small Business Saturday.

"I wouldn't say I was worried. I was more worried that it would be too busy."

Small Business Saturday went off without a hitch at Gift Horse in East Nashville.

It was a big boost in sales for the small shop.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, spending among consumers who shop at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion in 2021.

But if you walk just a few doors down, that Saturday didn't look the same for all.

"Many many, many years ago that since I opened the shop here are at the Shoppes on Fatherland," said Jennifer Miguel.

"This year was different because the pandemic has hit a lot of people, I feel like we were feeling the effects of the economic downturn or whatever you want to call inflation and all these things we're hearing in the news."

Miguel is the owner of Konadu Body Care by Nature. She says it was a slow Saturday for her business.

Miguel says she survived a tornado and a pandemic.

Now she's facing supply chain shortages and rising shipping costs. She hopes she can survive this.

"I am a little worried but I'm hopeful also that you know, things are not going to go that bad."

This is why customers like Heather Young keep coming back

"I think it’s important that we put back into our community before we go elsewhere," said Heather Young.

Young says it's important to because these small business owners are neighbors, friends and even family.

"This is her livelihood, you know and why would not."

Miguel says she's grateful for her customers who shop locally and ask others to do the same.

"As you pour into us, we pour back into the community," said Miguel. "I think that's a win-win for all of us."