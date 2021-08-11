Small plane crashes near McMinnville, no ground injuries reported

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small plane crashed in Warren County near McMinnville Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane - a single-engine Cirrus SR-22 - crashed near Spencer Road around 9:30 a.m. Two people were aboard the plane.

There have been no reports of people on the ground being injured in the incident. The status of the two on board when the plane crashed was no immediately available.

The tail number of the aircraft is N577DH. According to the FAA's website, the registered owner of that craft is a company call Blue Yonder, LLC.

The FAA and the National Safety Transportation Board are investigating the crash.