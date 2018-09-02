Small Plane Crashes Near Mt. Pleasant School

MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. - Officials in Maury County confirmed a small plane crashed in a field near Mt. Pleasant Middle School.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon near the school on Gray Lane. Authorities confirmed the plane landed as softly as possible in the field.

Initial reports stated it appeared the pilot lost engine power. The pilot was the only occupant in the plane.

No life-threatening injuries were reported. The pilot was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the investigation remained ongoing with the Federal Aviation Administration.