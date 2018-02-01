Small World Yoga Opens New Non-Profit Studio In Nashville

Listen up, yogis. There's a new studio space opening on Music Row. Small World Yoga is a non-profit dedicated to brining yoga to everyone and now, they're opening Nashville’s first yoga-only nonprofit studio and community space.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

Liz Veyhl is the Director and Founder of the yoga non-profit.

"Our mission of taking yoga into the community and meeting people right where they are whether it's a community center or library or perhaps even in prisons and recovery centers," she said.

The new studio will be located at 1701 17th Avenue South in a building provided to SWY through a generous opportunity from The Boedecker Foundation.

"I love [the space] it's so open. It's going to be a space that's welcoming and inviting," she said, "It seems in Nashville yoga is growing just exponentially. It's exploding over the past few years and I'd like to think that small world yoga has had a part in that."

The new space will allow small world yoga to offer classes at discounted rates, some will even be donation-based.

"So every dollar that goes into the space will ultimately go to help all the organizations that we're serving already," she said.

The studio is planning a spring opening. To learn more click here.