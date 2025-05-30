Smart Art and Craft Supplies holding Dollar Days sale through Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those of us who like to get creative, crafting can be a fun way to express that. However, supplies can get expensive.

We know many of you are looking for ways to stretch your money, so we wanted to let you know about a hidden gem in Nashville.

Smart Art and Craft Supplies is a nonprofit thrift craft store that's holding quite a sale this weekend called Dollar Days.

Some folks count the minutes they're stuck at work, but Brandon Brownell counts his blessings. "We are super busy today," said Brownell, an employee at Smart Art and Craft Supplies. "I like working here. I like arts and crafts. It fits me really perfectly," Brownell said.

Thursday, it was a very popular spot with a line out the door. Their Dollar Days sale kicked off Thursday morning, it will last through Sunday.

"Dollar Days is kind of our big blowout. That happens about twice a year, usually,” said Kyle Graden, Smart Art and Craft Supplies Head of Operations.

Through Sunday, everything in the entire store is a dollar or less. That's partially possible due to their inventory being donated. "We only sell second-hand, reused arts and craft supplies," Graden said.

The money that's made goes to helping provide people with intellectual disabilities with jobs and other services. The staff and volunteers include both people with and without intellectual disabilities working together.

"I think that viable employment is kind of like the keystone of everything else in life,” Graden said.

“It just makes me feel more proud of myself that I'm working so hard and I have a job,” Brownell said.

In addition to offering the sale, Smart Art and Craft Supplies also accepts donations. Click here for more information.

