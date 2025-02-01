Smith County student prevents potential tragedy after classmate brings BB gun to school

GORDONSVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A 14-year-old student from Gordonsville High School is being hailed as a hero after stepping into action to prevent a dangerous situation on Thursday. The incident began when a fellow student was found with a BB gun that closely resembled a real handgun, prompting a swift lockdown at the school.

Evan Boyd, a student at the high school, noticed something unusual during class that led him to take immediate action.

“I’ve always been taught to treat a gun like it’s loaded,” said Boyd.

Boyd, who was seated in class, spotted a classmate with what appeared to be a gun tucked in his waistband.

“I looked over and noticed him playing with his waistband and asked him what he was doing. He kind of flashed it real quick,” said Boyd.

Alarmed by the sight of the object, Boyd knew he had to act fast.

After discussing the situation with friends, Boyd decided to confront the student.

“I stood up, walked right behind him, and grabbed him. That’s when I said, ‘Hey, he has a gun,’” he said.

Chaos quickly ensued as fellow students began running for safety. Boyd, showing remarkable composure, wrestled the weapon away from his classmate’s waistband and tossed it aside before tackling him to the ground.

He restrained the student until a teacher arrived to assist.

The Smith County Board of Education confirmed in a press release that a student had been found with a BB gun on campus, and the situation was promptly handled by school staff and local law enforcement. The student was arrested and remains in custody.

Boyd, though humble about his actions, reflected on the potential danger the situation posed.

“If that had been a real handgun, things could have been a lot worse,” he said. “I definitely could have gotten shot and killed.”

Despite being praised by many as a hero, Boyd simply said, “I figured I had to help.”

His modesty stands in stark contrast to the immense impact of his actions, which likely prevented a potential tragedy from unfolding in his classroom. When asked if he would do it again, Boyd answered with a simple “Yes.”

While Boyd’s quick thinking and bravery undoubtedly diffused a dangerous situation, he remains focused on the fact that he simply did what anyone in his position would have done.

