Smokey XI to retiring from official mascot duties, school cites 'reserved temperament' issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smokey XI will be retiring from official mascot duties according to the University of Tennessee.
The University made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that despite extensive efforts over the past two years, Smokey XI’s reserved temperament continues to affect his comfort in public outings.
"For his well-being and happiness, Smokey XI will immediately step away from mascot responsibilities and enjoy a quiet, peaceful retirement with his pack — his brother, his dad Smokey X and the Hudson family," they said in a statement.
The university will now pursue options for Smokey XII for next season.
