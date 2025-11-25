Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Smokey XI to retiring from official mascot duties, school cites 'reserved temperament' issues

NC5 background USE THIS (63).png
SmokeyTheBluetick Instagram
NC5 background USE THIS (63).png
Posted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smokey XI will be retiring from official mascot duties according to the University of Tennessee.

The University made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that despite extensive efforts over the past two years, Smokey XI’s reserved temperament continues to affect his comfort in public outings.

"For his well-being and happiness, Smokey XI will immediately step away from mascot responsibilities and enjoy a quiet, peaceful retirement with his pack — his brother, his dad Smokey X and the Hudson family," they said in a statement.

The university will now pursue options for Smokey XII for next season.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.