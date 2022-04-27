Smokies announces synchronous firefly viewing dates, lottery

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The annual lottery to view the synchronous fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park opens on Friday.

Every year, thousands of visitors gather in the park's Elkmont area to observe the Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously.

Park scientists predict the peak viewing period will be June 3 to June 10. Those wishing for a vehicle pass can enter the lottery by visiting Recreation.gov and searching for “Great Smoky Mountains Firefly Viewing Lottery.”

A total of 800 vehicle passes will be issued, 100 for each night. Lottery applicants will be charged a $1 fee. Successful applicants will get parking passes and be charged a $24 reservation fee.