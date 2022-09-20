Smyrna BBQ restaurant owner arrested for tax evasion, money laundering, theft

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A BBQ restaurant owner has been arrested by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Kinfolks BBQ owner, 66-year-old Scharneitha Britton, was arrested on charges of tax evasion, theft and money laundering on September 19.

On September 8, the Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Britton on one Class B felony charge of theft over $60,000, 13 counts of money laundering, and 36 felony counts of tax evasion.

According to the indictments, Britton is alleged of underreporting taxable sales and failure to remit additional sales tax collected from her customers.

Revenue Commissioner, David Gerregano, commented on the investigation,

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime. The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for the public good of all Tennesseans.”





Britton faces a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary if convicted, as well as fines of $3,000 for each count of tax evasion and an additional 12 years. Britton can also be fined up to $25,000 for money laundering and theft.

Britton is being held on a $25,000 bond.