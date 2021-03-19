Juvenile in custody after Smyrna carjacking, pursuit

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A juvenile suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Smyrna was arrested Friday morning after a pursuit ended in Antioch.

Officials said officers were called to the Ashley Grove Apartments, located on Enon Springs Road, around 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking. A woman told police she had just parked and gotten out of her vehicle when two men approached her and stole her 2005 Honda Element, along with her apartment keys.

Police said both suspects fled the scene.

About 45 minutes later, officers spotted the vehicle in the 700 block of Enon Springs Road East and initiated a traffic stop. Officials said the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued into Davidson County.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard and Burkitt Road. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody without incident.

The Metro Nashville Police Department also responded to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.